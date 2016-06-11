Unity Day 'relieves concerns' for students of Manchester Valley, North Carroll

Manchester Valley High School's grounds held a bounce house and a dunk tank. Games with life-size Jenga were played, ice cream sundaes had.

After months of anger and unrest over the likely closing of North Carroll High School, students who will soon be classmates took the day to try to break down barriers and unite.

On Friday, Manchester Valley held a "Unity Day" event, where its students and students from North Carroll got to spend the day together. Students from the two schools will likely be classmates next year, if all goes according to plan and North Carroll does in fact close.

In December, the Carroll County Board of Education voted to close three schools — North Carroll, New Windsor Middle and Charles Carroll Elementary — at the end of the current school year. The Maryland State Department of Education is expected to hear appeals for the schools to remain open later this month.

The day was filled with ice breakers, a tour of the school from the Manchester Valley students for the North Carroll students and class meetings for each grade, said Andrew Boone, a junior and current student government president at MVHS.

Boone said the day culminated in an outdoor carnival. Friday's hope was to "bring the two schools together," he said.

Overall, he said, the day seemed to go well.

It helps that the two school communities know each other well, Assistant Principal Betsy Donovan said. Donovan has worked at both North Carroll and Manchester Valley in recent years.

"The two communities grew up together," she said.

Plus, Boone said, a lot of the kids have played sports together in recreation leagues.

From what Donovan saw, kids had a fantastic time at Friday's bash. Kids from North Carroll seemed receptive, she said.

Uncertainty and pushback has surrounded the news of North Carroll's closing over the past few months.

The decision to close the three schools came with the aim of reducing the system's operating costs and account for declining enrollments.

Community members filed several appeals in January challenging the legality and necessity of the closures. In May, an administrative law judge recommended motions made by the Carroll school system for summary affirmance in the cases of all three schools be granted, which would allow the closures to stand. Appellants filed exceptions, sending the process to the state board.

Hearings on the appeals to all three closures are scheduled for June 28.

But despite the ongoing legal battle, Friday truly helped break down some walls.

Change can be hard, Donovan said, and some of the kids have been apprehensive.

"I think [Unity Day] relieved a lot of concerns," Donovan said.

