Union Mills Homestead unveils new mill exhibit

The Union Mills Homestead Foundation Inc. plans to unveil a new exhibit, "The Grist Mill: Early Industry in Carroll County," this weekend in Westminster. The special exhibit, which runs through mid-July, is part of its companion programming in conjunction with "The Way We Worked" exhibit at the Carroll County Farm Museum.

According to a news release from the organization, the staff hopes the exhibit will educate the public about the role grist mills played in Carroll County's early industrial development.

For more information, call 410-848-2288 or email info@unionmills.org.

