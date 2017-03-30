Firefighters respond to second-story fire in Union Bridge

Firefighters responded to a fire in the 5500 block of Doody Drive in Union Bridge on Thursday evening.

Firefighters from Union Bridge, New Windsor and Taneytown, as well as three Frederick County stations, responded to the call of a house fire coming from the second floor of a two-story home at about 7:10 p.m., according to Union Bridge volunteer fire company public information officer Perry Jones. The fire was extinguished by 7:24 p.m.

Jones said the three people who lived in the home are displaced and are staying with family. The Office of the State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause.

