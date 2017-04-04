Westminster man held without bail after alleged March assault

A Westminster man is being held without bail after he allegedly assaulted a woman less than two months after being arrested in connection with a separate alleged assault.

William Lawrence Turner, 42, of the 100 block of Stoner Avenue, was arrested Sunday and charged with one count of second-degree assault. He was held without bail, which was unchanged after a Monday bail review, according to electronic court records.

Westminster police officers responded to E. Main and N. Church streets on March 5 for what turned out to be an unfounded report of a fight. When they arrived, they saw a woman sitting on the steps outside of an E. Main Street building. The woman told them she was assaulted by Turner, according to the statement of charges.

She told police that an argument with Turner turned physical and he hit her multiple times in the face. Officers did not note any physical injuries. The woman told them that she felt Turner would kill her, according to the statement.

The officers told the woman to get a protective order, according to the statement. She told officers she was staying with a friend elsewhere on E. Main Street but would be returning to her home in Pennsylvania later that day.

About four hours later, Westminster police responded to the friend's residence for a report of a fight, according to the statement. While the woman was at the friend's residence, Turner allegedly attempted to kick and punch the front door. When the friend answered the door, Turner allegedly demanded the woman come outside and said he was going to kill her. The woman attempted to get away, but Turner grabbed her hair, according to the statement. He let her go after the friend punched him.

The woman has had previous protective orders against Turner, according to the statement. Turner is scheduled to appear in court on June 7.

Turner was arrested on Feb. 3 and charged with second-degree assault in connection with a fight at the Boston Inn. He was released Feb. 28 on $2,500 bail and is scheduled to appear in court for that charge on April 18.

