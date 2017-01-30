Westminster man arrested for disorderly conduct

Police used a Taser against a Westminster man Sunday evening after he was asked to leave a restaurant in the unit block of Locust Street in Westminster.

Kawaan L. Tucker, of the 300 block of Bishop Court, was arrested Sunday night and charged with disorderly conduct, second-degree assault and resisting arrest.

Tucker was with a group of 10 people who had been asked to leave the restaurant, according to charging documents.

The manager of the restaurant called the Westminster Police Department, and an officer was dispatched to the scene. He asked the group to leave, and Tucker began shouting obscenities at him, according to the document. After shouting several times, police said he stood up and approached the officer in a threatening manner.

The officer said he attempted to place him under arrest, and Tucker pushed him away. After being pushed, the officer then used his Taser against the man and took him into custody.

Tucker was taken to Carroll Hospital for treatment, then transported to central booking where he was released on his own recognizance. Tucker could not be reached for comment.

