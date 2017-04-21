Fire marshal seeking information regarding Westminster trailer fire

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that caused about $40,000 to a trailer owned by a Pennsylvania-based construction company.

The fire, which began in the interior of the 1999 Pace American enclosed trailer owned by MId-Atlantic Utilities, occurred in front of a home in the unit block of Kemper Avenue in Westminster just before 6 a.m. Thursday morning. The fire caused about $40,000 in damage, according to the fire marshal's notice of investigation.

It took half a dozen firefighters from the Westminster volunteer fire company to extinguish the blaze, which was discovered by neighbors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northeast Regional Office of the fire marshal at 410-386-3000