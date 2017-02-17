Westminster Tractor Supply to host FFA Fundraiser

The Westminster Tractor Supply Company store will collect donations during National FFA Week to support grants for FFA chapters in Maryland.

During National FFA Week, Feb. 17 through Feb. 26, Tractor Supply shoppers can donate $1 or more at checkout. Donations will fund the Grants for Growing Program, which supports MD FFA chapters that are making a difference in their communities with unique and sustainable agricultural projects. The program is coordinated through a partnership with the National FFA Foundation and Tractor Supply, according to a company press release.

"Through the commitment of our loyal customers and team members who raise money for the Grants for Growing program, Tractor Supply is excited to support Maryland's FFA chapters that represent America's bright future in agriculture," Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply Company, said in a prepared statement. "When we invest in FFA students through this program we are making a great investment in the next generation of agricultural leaders."

For more details about the program, visit www.ffa.org/grantsforgrowing.

