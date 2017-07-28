First night of 4-H & FFA Fair rain-soaked, tractor pull canceled

The Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair began with a rainy start, leading to a cancellation of the first paid event of the fair and uncertainty about the following night's event.

Friday night's tractor pull and semi-truck pull were rained out as precipitation pounded the county on and off throughout the afternoon. By Friday evening, the track of the Buck Miller Arena was muddy and pooling water.

Fair manager Dave Brauning Jr. said Friday's event will not be rescheduled, and said they weren't sure yet what would be done for those who had bought tickets ahead of time.

Brauning said the hope was that the weather would clear up in time for Saturday night's paid event — J Bar W Bull Riding.

The National Weather Service was calling for showers and thunderstorms Saturday, with a high near 74 degrees. As of Friday evening, today's chance of precipitation is 90 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Showers are expected to continue through tonight, according to the NWS.

The fair, which runs through Friday, Aug. 4, with cleanup the following two days, includes dozens of activities from pig racing, kids pony rides, car shows, mechanical bull rides, chainsaw carving, animal judging, a parade, a livestock auction and more.

"This time of year you always have a chance of thunderstorms or this kind of rain," Brauning said.

It's not the first time the fair has dealt with rain. Last year, the inaugural bull riding event was delayed an hour after heavy rains hit the county in the hours beforehand.

If there are delays or cancellations for today's event, Brauning said, they'll work to get the information out as quickly as possible on their Facebook page and website.

"We do the best we can," he added.

But despite the rain, 4-H'ers were getting ready for the week of events, many donning rain boots, coats and umbrellas with their 4-H themed shirts. Some participants were in the Red Building on Friday evening, laying out craft projects.

Eight-year-old Julianna Allender, of Upperco, had submitted clay pots, rainbow looms, weaving projects, upcycled crafts and more this year in the 4-H Fair. But, for Julianna, excitement came this year from showing poultry.

"I'm most excited about my chickens," she said.

Jen Allender, Julianna's mother, said they've been doing the fair as a family with her two other children for about five years now.

"Every year it becomes more and more a part of our life," Allender said.

Everyone is like family in 4-H, she added.

As for the rain, Allender said it isn't surprising around 4-H Fair time. Her children's biggest concern is the parade on Sunday, she said.

"It's fair if it's raining," she added. "Other than that, the fair goes on."

If you go

Saturday's 4-H Fair highlights

•9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Extension Office — Robotics contest

•10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Activity Tent — MuscleMine Strongman Competition

•1 p.m., in front of Shipley — Children's pedal pull

•3 p.m., Vendor Area — Southern Barnyard Pig Racing

•4 to 9 p.m., Vendor Area — Kids pony rides

•6 p.m., Buck Miller Arena — J Bar W Bull Riding (paid event)