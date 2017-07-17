Manchester man arrested after alleged hula hoop assault

A Manchester man was arrested Saturday after allegedly attacking a woman with a hula hoop.

Alberto Eugene Torres Jr., 21, of the 2700 block of Overlook Court, was charged with a count of second-degree assault and released on his own recognizance, according to electronic court records.

A Manchester police officer spoke with Torres after receiving a call for an assault. Torres told the officer that he argued with a woman but did not strike her. The woman did not speak to officers on the scene, according to the statement of probable cause.

Witnesses told the officer that Torres and the woman were arguing outside of Torres' residence when he pushed her to the ground. He then held her down on the ground with a hula hoop, and when she tried to run to her car, he swung the hoop at her. Witnesses said the woman was able to get into her car, but Torres held the door open and threatened to break her arm, according to the statement.

Torres' mother, Elizabeth, said she plans on pressing charges against the woman for trespassing. Torres had not responded to a call as of 8:05 p.m. Monday. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 20.

