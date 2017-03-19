Signs of spring emerging at Tierra Blooms

Peeking out of the soggy soil, 2,000 tulips' green foliage silently signified the first signs of spring Sunday afternoon at Tierra Blooms in Taneytown. The 1-acre cut flower farm is owned and operated by Jackie Coldsmith.

"I love flowers and I'm passionate about them," Coldsmith said. "I strive to gain the knowledge to grow flowers the best I can so customers can feel confident they're getting a great product."

According to a 2012 USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service's survey, Coldsmith is one of 6,137 women farmers in Maryland, making 32 percent of Maryland farmers women.

"Women have always been a strong part of the farm but maybe not always a recognized part of the farm," said Shannon Dill, an educator with University of Maryland Extension. "There's a variety of roles that women play on the farm whether they're a primary operator, they farm with their husband and children or they have off farm job that helps support the farm."

Coldsmith, who majored in environmental science at Hood College, said she has always felt strongly about sustainable farming and starting the farm was "a way to establish myself." She has two children, Liza, 5, and Stella, 9, with husband Travis. Travis is a teacher and Coldsmith said his summers off help her balance work and family life during the busy season.

Coldsmith started growing organic vegetables 12 years ago. She switched to cut flowers three years ago because it "made sense for my farm size."

"You can plant flowers closer together so you can grow more product on a small amount of land," Coldsmith explained.

Coldsmith still follows organic guidelines but the cut flower farm is not certified organic. She uses compost and organic fertilizers and does not use pesticides or herbicides. She also utilizes reusable black landscaping fabric to prep her soil. Before planting, she burns holes every 6 inches using a template to deter weeds.

"Healthy soil makes healthy plants," she said.

Coldsmith said she grows specialty varieties, aiming for a wide variety of textures, colors and fragrances. She also tends to plant varieties with a vase life of 10 to 14 days.

Coldsmith also grows greenery for arrangements. Her eucalyptus and dusty miller are starting to flourish under the warmth of the greenhouse.

"Everything growing now was planted in the fall," Coldsmith said. "The ranunculus and anemones in the greenhouse were planted in early January. They are already starting to bloom."

The flowers and greenery will be used by Coldsmith for her full service floral design business. She also grows flowers for other florists, has a weekly or biweekly flower community supported agriculture business and sells bouquets at Westminster Farmers' Market.

CSA member Melissa Shaffer, of Westminster, said she "loves supporting someone who is local."

"She has such an eye for what she's doing. She chooses great things to grow," Shaffer said.

CSA member Sheila Auckerman, of Westminster, described Coldsmith's bouquets as "really unique."

"She has a great way of putting together the different colors and textures," Auckerman said. "They're much better grocery store bouquets. They're so beautiful."

CSA member Jenny Teeter, Westminster, agreed.

"She is just an artist with flowers," Teeter said. "She has gorgeous bouquets and they are so much more cost effective than buying at the grocery store. They're fresh, they last longer, and they make great gifts for people."

If you go

Annie's Project: Farm Management Classes for Women

When: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesdays, April 4 - May 9

Where: Carroll Community College, 1601 Washington Rd., Westminster

Cost: $75

For more information, class sites, or to register visit the webpage at www.extension.umd.edu/annies-project or call 410-758-0166.