Westminster man charged with assault, theft

A Westminster man is charged with first-degree assault and theft after an alleged incident on the unit block of Charles Street in Westminster on Jan. 10.

Davon Darrell Thomas, 26, of the unit block of Charles Street in Westminster, is charged with one count of first-degree assault and theft less than $1,000. He is being held without bail, according to electronic court records.

Westminster police responded to a call at about 5:15 p.m. Jan. 10, according to charging documents. A man told police that he had been robbed by a man while trying to buy marijuana, according to charging documents.

The man told police he drove with another man to a Westminster apartment complex to purchase marijuana. When they arrived, Thomas allegedly approached them and asked if they would like to purchase "weed," according to charging documents.

The man allegedly gave Thomas $100 and they walked into the apartment building's third floor. Thomas allegedly told the man to "walk away" and the man asked where his "grass" was. Thomas allegedly pulled an automatic hand gun from his jacket pocket and pointed it at the man.

The second man ran up the stairs and pulled the first man away. While outside the apartment building, the man called the police, according to charging documents.

On Jan. 17, the man identified Thomas from a six-image photo lineup. The Westminster police issued a warrant for first-degree assault and theft less than $1,000, according to charging documents.

Thomas was arrested Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 10, according to electronic court records.

