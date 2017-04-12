Union Bridge man sentenced after 2016 hostage incident violated probation

A Union Bridge man who was convicted of holding a woman at knifepoint while asking deputies to shoot him was sentenced to six months in jail after the hostage situation was ruled to be a violation of his probation.

Tevin Ransom Whittaker, 22, is currently serving an 18-month sentence after he pleaded guilty to a count of first-degree assault in January. At the time of the hostage situation in Union Bridge, Whittaker was serving probation on a second-degree assault charge.

In April 2016, Whittaker held a women at knifepoint near the Union Bridge Community Center. A Carroll County Sheriff's Office deputy was able to get behind Whittaker and use a Taser on him, causing Whittaker to drop the knife, according to previous Times reporting.

Whittaker's attorney Judson Larrimore told presiding Judge Barry Hughes that the woman told the deputies that she knew Whittaker would not kill her, but the incident scared her. Larrimore said Whittaker intended to commit suicide through the deputies shooting him.

Hughes sentenced Whittaker to serve one year, with six months suspended, consecutive to the sentence he currently is serving. He also extended Whittaker's probation by one year starting Wednesday.

Whittaker had been scheduled to be released sometime this month, Larrimore told Hughes during the hearing.

