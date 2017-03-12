It's all in the details: Miniature machine enthusiasts gather at Taneytown Toy Show

Scouring the aisles with his sons, Levi, 6, and Shane, 11, Joe Arbaugh searched for the perfect piece to add to his collection Sunday afternoon at the Taneytown Toy Show.

"I've been coming to the show since I was 6 or younger," said Arbaugh, of Westminster. "I like to build toys and buy new stuff. The kids like it, so they wanted to come too. "

"I like doing what he does," Shane added. "I really like building tractors and collecting"

According to organizer Donald Shoemaker, the show is in its 22nd year. All of the show's proceeds go to Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company.

"The show started years ago because I collect toys myself," said Shoemaker, of Taneytown. "I started collecting as a kid and continued collecting with my son."

Shoemaker said he is fascinated by custom built toys.

"It's an adventure to find something you don't have. You find things you've never seen before," Shoemaker said. "They're so detailed, just like the real thing. I appreciate the accuracy and workmanship of the toys. "

Paul Lloyd, of Upperco, said toy collecting "is a good hobby because you meet a lot of nice people."

"You just pick models that you like and hope they hold value," Lloyd said.

Coetus Barnes, of Unionville, has been collected for about 25 years. He also builds toys himself.

"I farmed all my life and when I quit milking cows, I had some extra time," Barnes said. "I get a picture of something and build it with different metals, making all the parts myself. I try to be pretty precise, and it's quite time consuming. It's not money making but it's fun."

Tim Rock, of Keymar, has collected for at least 30 years and got into selling the toys "to get rid of doubles."

"I grew up on a farm, so I got interested in the machines," Rock said. "A lot of them are replicas of my dad's tractors. "

Brennan Robertson, of Keymar, attends shows to search for old toys still in their boxes.

"I'm looking for toys in good condition," Robertson said. "I look for rare items at a reasonable price."

It doesn't take Benjamin long to figure out the fire truck.

Doug and Cynthia Reifsnider, of Keymar, said they put an addition on their house for their toy collection and "now it's overflowing."

"Doug's uncle was a toy collector and Doug is continuing the tradition," Cynthia Reifsnider explained.

"It's mostly ones that I've farmed with. The details and age of them make them worth more," Doug Reifsnider added.

Tim Talbert, of Westminster, only collects Oliver toys and memorabilia.

"That's what we had on our farm when I was growing up," Talbert said. "I keep learning new things about the history. They were a great tractor, but they were bought out in 1960 by the White Co. They're as close to the real thing as you can get."

