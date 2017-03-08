Taneytown men arrested for robbery

Two Taneytown men were arrested Sunday after they allegedly robbed a man who intended to purchase marijuana.

According to charging documents, John W. Black, of the unit block of York Street, and Dylon S. Mathias, of the 500 block of Daisy Drive, have been charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and theft of less than $1,000. Police said the two along with two other men met with a buyer in their car Friday evening who was planning to buy marijuana. They say Black and Mathias took $245 from the other man in exchange for the marijuana but then kept the money and the marijuana and asked the buyer to exit the vehicle.

Both men have been released on their own recognizance.

