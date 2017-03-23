Investigation into fatal Taneytown fire continuing

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is continuing to investigate a Taneytown fire that killed a 2-year-old girl Wednesday.

As of 6:10 p.m. Thursday, an official cause had not been determined.

The fire broke out around 3:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of W. Baltimore St. Senior Deputy Fire Marshal Bruce Bouch said a child died in the fire but an older sibling, 4, was able to escape with the assistance of their mother.

Bouch said the mother had left the house to pick up her 6-year-old son from the bus stop and, when she returned, the 4-year-old met her at the door to say there was a fire in the attic, and the mother took him outside. The mother attempted to get the 2-year-old girl but was unable to do so because of the smoke and heat, Bouch said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within 30 minutes. The unresponsive child was found in her crib and taken to the ambulance, but she was unable to be revived from her injuries, according to a news release from the state fire marshal's office.

The child died from smoke inhalation and thermal burns, Bouch said.

The fire is thought to have started in an attic bedroom by the crib area, Bouch said.

Bouch said it appears to be accidental, but at this time, the state fire marshal's office isn't ruling anything out.

Taneytown firefighters were on scene by 3:37 p.m. Fire companies from Harney, Union Bridge, Pleasant Valley, Emmitsburg and Littlestown, Pennsylvania, assisted and had the fire under control by 4:12 p.m., Taneytown volunteer fire company spokesman Thomas Hogg said. Bouch said Wednesday the house is not livable.

