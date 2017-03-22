Toddler dies in Taneytown fire

A toddler died in a house fire in Taneytown on Wednesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fatal fire in the 100 block of W. Baltimore St.

Officials believe two toddlers were in an attic space of the two-story house. One of the toddlers, age unknown, was able to escape, but a 2-year-old female died in the fire, said Senior Deputy Fire Marshal Bruce Bouch.

The fire is thought to have started in the attic, Bouch said. The Taneytown volunteer fire company was able to contain the fire to the room and put it out, he said.

The fire was reported around 3:34 p.m. and Taneytown firefighters were on scene by 3:37 p.m., Taneytown volunteer fire company spokesman Thomas Hogg said.

Taneytown, assisted by fire companies from Harney, Union Bridge, Pleasant Valley, Emmitsburg and Littlestown, Pennsylvania, had the fire under control by 4:12 p.m., Hogg said.