Car crashes into house in Taneytown incident

A woman was taken to Carroll Hospital with minor injuries after her vehicle struck a house Monday afternoon in Taneytown.

Sgt. Brian Dayton, of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, said a woman was driving a vehicle in the 3500 block of Harney Road in Taneytown when she lost control of the car and hit a house. Dayton said the crash caused some damage to the porch area of the house, but it was minor, and no one was injured.

Officials said they don't believe the woman was driving under the influence.

"She lost control due to speed," Dayton said.

Charges are being filed against the woman, he said.

