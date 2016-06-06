One in custody after Taneytown barricade situation resolved

A man is in custody after sheriff's officials said he was involved in a barricade situation Monday evening in Taneytown.
The Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Taneytown Police Department and Maryland State Police responded just after 5 p.m. to a report of a barricade situation at a residence in the 4000 block of Old Taneytown Road, according to Lt. Christopher Orwig.
The incident was resolved without injuries, Orwig said.
An investigation is ongoing, he said.
heather.norris@carrollcountytimes.com
410-857-3315
Twitter.com/heatherleighnor