Woman receives 2nd-, 3rd-degree burns in Sykesville house fire

A woman suffered second- and third-degree burns in a Sykesville house fire Monday afternoon.

Sykesville-Freedom District Volunteer Fire Company, along with units from Carroll, Howard and Baltimore counties, responded to a house fire in the 5500 block of Strawbridge Terrace around 2:05 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, the Sykesville chief found a working fire that started in the kitchen and had extended into the house, Sykesville fire company spokesman Bill Rehkopf said Monday.

A female occupant was taken by air to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center with second- and third-degree burns. She was listed in stable condition, as of 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

A male occupant was taken by ground to Bayview, where he was evaluated and released, according to the notice.

It took about 40 firefighters 19 minutes to control the blaze. The fire's cause is still under investigation, according to the notice.

The fire caused approximately $100,000 worth of damage to the structure, and $50,000 worth of damage to the contents, according to the notice

