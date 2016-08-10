Sheriff's Office investigating Sykesville home invasion

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man suspected of a home invasion in Sykesville.

Deputies were dispatched at about 1:43 p.m. Wednesday to the 5200 block of Equestrian Drive for the report of a home invasion robbery, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

Upon arrival, officers met two people who said that at about 1 p.m., a man knocked on the front door, according to the release. The first person, an 86-year-old-female who lives at the residence, answered the door.

The woman then called down to the basement for her son, a 60-year-old man, to come upstairs to speak to the man, according to the release.

When he arrived upstairs, the man had put on a mask and had a handgun. The man, who claimed to be looking for a person who was not known to the two people, demanded money, according to the release. The man was able to leave with an undisclosed amount of money and other property.

The man is described as a white male, about 6-foot-1, 220 pounds and 30 to 40 years old. The man was wearing a black or dark-colored T-shirt, a black knit mask covering his head and mouth, possibly brown work-style shoes/boots, unknown colored pants and a gray book bag, according to the release.

A dark-colored, older model Ford F-150 was observed in the area but has not been confirmed as the suspect's vehicle, according to the release.

Howard County Police Department K-9 units assisted deputies in a search of the area for the suspect, but the search was unsuccessful, according to the release.

The Sheriff's Office's investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective O'Meara at 410-386-5900 or the Anonymous TIPS Hotline at 1-888-399-TIPP.

Residents are reminded to contact the Sheriff's Office, or their local municipality, whenever suspicious activity is observed in your neighborhood, and to never allow anyone access into your home if you are unsure of their identity.

