Sheriff's Office investigating fatal motor vehicle collision in Sykesville

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office, along with Fire and EMS services, were dispatched to the 200 Block of Streaker Road in Sykesville at approximately 5:12 a.m. Sunday for the report of a single vehicle collision involving a utility pole.

According to a Carroll County Sheriff's Office press release, emergency medical and fire services as well as the Carroll County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene and located a single vehicle on its roof, entangled in power lines, with one adult male occupant entrapped.

Emergency crews from BGE responded to assist, and along with EMS, the driver was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the release.

According to the release, preliminary investigation revealed that the single vehicle involved is a 2002 purple Honda Civic which was traveling westbound on Streaker Road in the area of Rebecca Court. The Honda failed to negotiate a left hand turn in the roadway, running off the road on the right shoulder, before correcting and traveling back across the roadway. The Honda then struck a utility pole in the eastbound shoulder area before overturning and coming to rest on its roof. Collision Reconstruction Unit members responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has any additional information, is asked to contact Master Deputy T. Vanik at 410-386-5900.

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben