Sykesville Mayoral Candidate: Ian Shaw

Sykesville's election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2. Voting will take place at the Sykesville Town House, 7547 Main Street (next to the police station). Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters will choose from two candidates for mayor and from six candidates for three seats on the Town Council. The Times asked each of the eight candidates to answer a questionnaire, telling readers about their background and their top three priorities should they be elected. Their responses are presented unedited.

Candidate For: Mayor of Sykesville

Past political experience: Serving currently and for the last 4 Years as the Mayor of the Town of Sykesville 2013 -2017, Served 4 Years on the Town Council 2009-2013, Served 2 Years on the Sykesville Budget Committee 2007-2009, Served 4 Years on the Sykesville Planning Commission as the Council Liaison 2009-2013, President of the Maryland Municipal League Carroll County Chapter for 4 years 2010-2014 and District Vice President for the Carroll County Chapter of the Maryland Municipal League 2014-Present. Served on Maryland Municipal League Board of Directors 2014-Current

Profession: Real Estate Associate Broker, Small Business Owner 28 Years

Years' Experience: 17 and 28

Current employment: Long and Foster Real Estate, Inc., Owner Allied Quick Print, Inc.

How many years: 17 Years and 32 Years

Education: Education: High school graduate, graduate of the University of Maryland Leadership Academy for Local Government, graduate of the Missouri Auction School, graduate of the Certified Appraisers Guild, graduate of the Realtor Institute, 150 plus hours of municipal government training through the Maryland Municipal League. Completed Main Street Program Training on Economic Development

Community groups involved in: Currently Serving on the Board of Directors for the Maryland Municipal League as Carroll County District Vice President, Served 4 Years as the President of the Carroll County Chapter of the Maryland Municipal League, Served 2 Years as Chapter Vice President, Served on the Sykesville Main Street Economic Development Committee

Campaign priorities

I have worked for the Town the last 4 years to greatly expand the Economic Development of Sykesville. The results are evident as Main Street is thriving in a manner not seen in years. This is the result of steps taken over the last 8 years by myself and many others. These things take time to mature and that is what we are experiencing now, the results of those efforts started years ago. I will continue to support these efforts for Main Street and the Town. We need to ensure proper management of this program for it to continue for the long term. This is in both prudent use of resources and what is appropriate for the Town and its future. Balance is critical and we cannot afford to ignore the many competing areas of the Town's operation and management, as well as the resources required. I have and will continue to protect the Town's resources and budgets like they are my own. I see no need to raise any additional revenues over the next 4 years. I have been very prudent with our funds and will continue to do so. Proper control and management comes with experience.

The Redevelopment and restoration of the Warfield Cultural and Commerce Center. As Mayor of Sykesville the last 4 years I have worked tirelessly with multiple governmental agencies and the contract purchaser to finally see this critical site to Sykesville's future begin construction. I have been involved in detailed contract negotiations to protect the Town and critical design elements to ensure a high quality product we will all be proud of as well. We need to have someone who is experienced with the intimate knowledge of the project. Many details remain to be worked out and history and complete knowledge of this project will best serve the citizens and the project itself. I have worked with and continue to do so former Delegate to Sykesville Susan Krebs as well as our new district representatives as a result of re-districting, Senator Gail Bates and Delegates Miller and Kittleman. Much more help from local and State representatives will be needed and I have the relationships we need to best facilitate these efforts. I have been a constant advocate for Municipal Issues in Annapolis and through that work have many other connections that may be helpful for Sykesville and our future.

A cohesive functioning government for the Town of Sykesville & Public Works. Over the last 4 years that I have been Mayor, Sykesville has experienced a tremendous re-birth in many aspects. As should be anticipated in this type of re-birth new challenges and opportunities have arrived as well that need to be addressed and managed with careful and deliberate action. I call them "growing pains." I look at them as a good thing, as they are the result of our resounding success. They do however, present challenges and opportunities for us to examine better ways to run and manage our Town as a whole. I am excited and look forward to getting all of Our Departments working better together more like a well-oiled machine that continues to deliver high citizen satisfaction. Our Public works director is retiring in May. This will be an opportunity to review all of our operations and service levels. I am looking forward to hiring a new public works director who can be proactive and develop a comprehensive plan to deliver a high level of cost efficient services for our citizens. Complete and consistent customer satisfaction will allow us to retain high quality staff.