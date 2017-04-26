Sykesville Council Candidate: Jeremiah Conrad Schofield

Sykesville's election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2. Voting will take place at the Sykesville Town House, 7547 Main Street (next to the police station). Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters will choose from two candidates for mayor and from six candidates for three seats on the Town Council. The Times asked each of the eight candidates to answer a questionnaire, telling readers about their background and their top three priorities should they be elected. Their responses are presented unedited.

Candidate for: Sykesville Town Council

Past political experience: None

Profession: Federal Employee

Years of Experience: 16-plus years

Current Employment: Social Security Administration

How many years: 16 years

Education: Senior Executive Fellow, Harvard, John F. Kennedy School of Government; Masters of Business Administration, City University of Seattle; Bachelor of Arts - Communications, Messiah College

Community Groups involved with: I write a blog called Schizophreniadance.com where I advocate and provide educational resources for families working with severe mental health conditions. In the past, I have served on the Joey D Cares Community Rock Orchestra Board, Heart of God Fellowship Board, and the Morning Star H.E.L.P. Board.

Campaign priorities

I want to Connect our Families to Main Street: Our town has several trails for bikes, hikes, walking dogs, and enjoying the outside, however, they do not connect the community with our flourishing Main Street very well. I want to advocate to receive State of Maryland funding to build and maintain better trails. I want to build a dog park. I also want to work with the community to solicit volunteers to clear existing/old paths. As a result, our children will have safer routes to and from school, we will all be able to enjoy the various festivals and events in our town more easily, and we will be more closely knit together as a community.

I want to Support our Community Growth: One of the main projects I believe I can assist the town with is the development of the Warfield property. Our town is currently in process of determining the best use of the property and developing planned use. This will likely include a large influx of residential housing and businesses. In my opinion, it is very important to balance growth in the community. I want to make sure we have the proper infrastructure in place — especially since traffic in particular is already a concern for our community. I want to make sure that we balance business interests on Main Street with those that eventually move in to the Warfield property. And I want to make sure that our communities are connected.

I want to Build a Better Sykesville: Our town is all about hard work, integrity, and maintaining our conservative values regarding stewardship and fiscal accountability. In addition, our town was recently named the "Coolest Small Town in America." I think we can leverage this accomplishment and our strong ethics to enhance value in many different areas. I want to ensure we have a balanced budget. I want to encourage business growth. I want to ensure we have a safe community. I want to make sure our community is unified on the important issues. I want to encourage our community to be even more involved. I believe in transparency and encouraging an open dialogue between public and private interests. I believe that together we are stronger.