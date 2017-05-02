Strong turnout in Sykesville election; results pending

The 2017 Sykesville municipal election got off to a slow start Tuesday, with a little more than 200 people casting their votes by mid-afternoon, but an early evening rush of voters put the final tally at 601 ballots cast.

The results of the elections, which saw two candidates run for mayor and six candidates for three town council seats, were not available as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

But the civic engagement indicated by the turnout, in the words of town election judge Carmen McEvoy, was "unbelievable."

Not long after 2 p.m., just 224 voters had cast a ballot, which cased some consternation among those who came out that afternoon to vote.

Richard Buczek cast a ballot around 3:30 p.m. to become voter number 262 and said that he wished that were a higher number by that point in the afternoon.

"I wish everybody would vote," added Richard's wife, Camilla Buczek.

But by 7:09 p.m., the number of ballots cast had risen to 540, and by 7:54 p.m., with just minutes to go before the polls closed at 8 p.m., the judges waited with nervous anticipation to see if they would reach the 600 voter mark.

When Kelley Newman walked into the the Sykesville Town House, which served as the polling place, marking the 600th voter, she was greeted with cheers.

"It was amazing. I'm always going to vote now," she said with a laugh. "You know it's important; we've come a long way, becoming the Coolest Small Town in America, and we just want to keep up what we've been doing."

Newman said she supported incumbent Mayor Ian Shaw because, "I think he's done a great job. I figure if somebody has put as much effort and heart and hard work in and had as much success as he had, then he deserve another term."

Sykesville voters cast ballots to choose between two candidates for mayor, the incumbent Ian Shaw and Dan Andersen.

There were six candidates for three seats on the town council. The incumbents are Leo Keenan III and Stacey Link, and Kyle Hiteshew, Al Grasley, Ross Dangel and Jeremiah Schofield are also ran.

Dan Hetherington moved to Sykesville from England in September, and so admitted he had a short frame of reference but said he loves "the fact that it's been friendly, a friendly battle. A lot of places you get in-fighting in the area."

After listening to what candidates had to say, Hetherington said he was happy to support incumbent Shaw in his re-election bid for mayor.

"He's been doing such a good job and I've only been where awhile; that's all I know," Hetherington said.

For Katie Johnson, the owner of the soon-to-open Norwood Ice Cream and Candy Company on Sykesville's Main Street, this election is a first.

"This was an interesting election for me because I have been a resident since 2003, but I am now a business owner," she said. "I had to really consider both candidates and how they were going to support me not only as a resident, but as a main street business owner."

Faith Nissel came out to vote after being impressed by the campaign run by Andersen, saying she enjoyed the excitement he brought to the elections.

"But this was the first time I've ever seen somebody campaign hard for it," she said. "Dan, campaigned like crazy."

At one point in the early evening hours Tuesday, Andersen could be found at the corner of Main Street and Oklahoma Avenue next to a person dressed in a bear costume."

"That was a supporter in a bear suit," he said. "You have to get noticed and have some fun, you know?"

For Andersen, he hopes his campaign will have a lasting impact on the town, win or lose.

"I think what I want to see happen if I am elected — and even if I'm not — is having a much more engaged, visible, transparent local government that he poeple feel comfortable engaging with," he said.

For town council candidate Dangel, this is first election, and he wasn't sure how the slower turnout in the morning hours would affect his chances.

"I didn't really know what to expect," he said. "Just talking to other people about what's usual, it's typically busy from [mid-afternoon] until close."

Incumbent council-members Stacey Link and Leo Keenan III felt voter turnout was on a good pace by late afternoon, if just because of the sunny weather.

"Four years ago it rained the entire day and we had over 400 voters turn out so we are hoping with the weather being so nice we will have an even better turn out," Link said.

Link has been on the council for four years and hopes to be re-elected to help see the town's many projects come to fruition, not least of which is the long awaited Warfield Complex development.

Keenan said his main issues was maintaining and growing the successes of Sykesville's Main Street.

For Schofield, who is running his first political campaign, the entire experience has been an opportunity to learn more about his neighbors and the Town of Sykesville.

"I have gone out and met with between 250 and 300 homes between my wife and I, going out into the community. A lot of people are real passionate about making Sykesville a great place to live," he said. "It's been a great opportunity. I brought my daughter, Phoenix, she's 14 years old, just trying to teach her about the civic process."

By around 4 p.m., Grasley, who has served on the council before, was a feeling a little nervous.

"I am less confident now that I was last night; I don't know why. It's just more nerve-wracking I guess," he said. "Last time there were four of us running for three spots and this time there are six running for three spots."