Sykesville Council Candidate: Stacy Link

Sykesville's election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2. Voting will take place at the Sykesville Town House, 7547 Main Street (next to the police station). Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters will choose from two candidates for mayor and from six candidates for three seats on the Town Council. The Times asked each of the eight candidates to answer a questionnaire, telling readers about their background and their top three priorities should they be elected. Their responses are presented unedited.

Candidate For: Sykesville Town Council

Past political experience: Current Town Council Member since 2013, acting as Liaison to Historic District Commission

Profession: Occupational Therapist and Assistive Technology Professional with a specialty in wheelchair seating and mobility (20 years). I have an Executive Certificate in Home Modifications and perform Environmental Assessments for handicap accessibility (6 years). I am also a Home Inspector and own my own Home Inspection company: Strongest Link Home Inspections, LLC (2 years)

Years Experience: as above

Current employment: National Seating and Mobility (15 years); Independent Contractor for the State of Maryland DHMH (6 years); Self Employed as Home Inspector (2 years)

How many years: As above

Education: Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy; National Board of Occupational Therapy Registered and Maryland Licensed Occupational Therapist; Rehabilitation Engineering and Assistive Technology Society of North America Certified Assistive Technology Professional; Executive Certificate in Home Modifications through The University of Southern California School of Gerontology; American Home Inspectors Training Institute

Community groups involved in: Main Street Association Design Committee; Business Network International, Mount Airy Chapter; Historic District Commission since 2011

Campaign priorities

A main street is the heart, soul, and pulse of a town. And Sykesville has such a great one! Over the last four years, I've worked diligently from my seat on the Town Council as well as the Historic District Commission, and as a member of Sykesville's Main Street Association Design Committee to make Main Street inviting for visitors, railway enthusiasts, and residents alike. As a Council member, my record will show my support for growth, as existing businesses have thrived, and new ones have been drawn to our commercial district. In the next four years, I plan to work with the County and State representatives to secure funding for the Design Phase of our Street Scape project. As a part of the Main Street Association's original group of strong volunteers, I realize the importance of this huge project with relationship to our town's economic development and ongoing vitality. The opportunity to update our aging infrastructure and improve downtown merchantability, all while preserving our history and making our sidewalks and Main Street itself safer and more conducive to communal gatherings is exciting. But to accomplish this by way of seizing State Highway funds, makes this a top priority for me.

I moved here because of Sykesville's history and strong sense of community, and its great potential for a bright future. I've lived here now for 12-years, and during that time I've served on the Town Council for one four-year term and was a Historic District Commissioner prior to my election to the Council in 2013. Since then, I've served as the Town Council's liaison to the Historic District Commission. I've dedicated countless hours to the tedious process of revising the New Construction Design Guidelines for the Warfield Commercial Center on the historic Springfield Hospital campus. I've worked closely with the Maryland Historic Trust in an effort to have those Guideline Revisions approved by the MHT Easement Committee, all in an effort to bring to a close a process that began 20-years ago: the sale and development of the Warfield Commerce and Cultural Center. My four year tenure has shown that I'm willing to put my time, effort, and energy into helping Sykesville develop and grow into that bright future, and I'm looking for your support in keeping my energy, creativity, and progressive thinking with the town council.

I take our residents' needs: public safety, operational and safe infrastructure, snow removal and trash collection, very seriously. Conscientious spending of our residents' hard earned tax dollars is a must. There is a very fine line between careless spending, and simply being stagnant. And that fine line is called thoughtful investment in our future. I'm proud to be a part of a Council that has made many hard decisions that have lent to growth while maintaining a fiscally sound position. During my tenure, we have hired a Chief of Police that has built our most stable Public Safety Department in decades. We've created a Special Program Coordinator position in our Town Staff and filled it with a highly qualified individual to more closely oversee town funded projects and with his qualifications and expertise, this has proven to be fiscally prudent. Over the next four years my intentions are to make staff retention a greater focus, which will require continued but increased attention to making salaries more competitive, creating more opportunities for growth and promotion, and solidifying prolific management.