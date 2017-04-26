Sykesville Council Candidate: Leo Keenan III

Sykesville's election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2. Voting will take place at the Sykesville Town House, 7547 Main Street (next to the police station). Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters will choose from two candidates for mayor and from six candidates for three seats on the Town Council. The Times asked each of the eight candidates to answer a questionnaire, telling readers about their background and their top three priorities should they be elected. Their responses are presented unedited.

Candidate For: Sykesville Town Council

Past political experience: Sykesville Town Council Member, past 10 years

Profession: Attorney and Real Estate Broker

Years Experience: 28 years

Current employment: Self-employed/own law practice

How many years: 11 years

Education: B.A. University of MD, College Park, 1985; J.D. University of Baltimore Law School 1989

Community groups involved in: Sykesville Town Council member for past 10 years; Main Street Liaison; S. Carroll Business Association

Campaign priorities

Continuing the revitalization and excitement on Main Street: I am very proud of the growth of Main Street these past ten years, including all of the great new businesses and the fun events like the Art & Wine Festival, IceFest, the Chili & Beer Festival, and First Friday. Our festivals have grown each year, and now draw visitors from outside of Sykesville and Carroll County, some of whom are experiencing our small Town for the first time. We have a great group of volunteers and business owners who bring passion and excitement to Main Street and the events, and I look forward to continuing to work with everyone to expand on the revitalization that led Sykesville to be named "The Coolest Small Town in America" last year.

Employee Retention: We continue to lose employees on a regular basis, particularly in the Public Works Department and officers on the police force. There are a variety of factors involved, including salary, benefits, and the lack of availability of job growth. Each year, over the past several years during the budget process, we have attempted to make employee salaries competitive with similar Towns in Carroll County; we also completed the conversion of our employees' retirement benefits from a 403(b) plan to the Maryland State Retirement System, but we still continue to lose employees to better opportunities. Although we are a great Town to work in, I want to continue to address the employees' needs so that we can retain quality employees and police officers in Sykesville.

Parks and Parking: Sykesville is a great Town to raise a family in, and the availability of several parks in Town in a great benefit. The new skate park and new playground in South Branch Park, created through collaboration with Howard County and at no cost to the Town of Sykesville, have been great additions to the Town. I want to work to see how we can continue to improve South Branch Park (one idea is to convert the old Apple Butter warehouse into an Arts Center), and make sure that all of our Town parks are safe and fun for all to use. Parking downtown has been an ongoing issue, particularly during Town events. Several years ago we completed the paving and expansion of one downtown parking lot, and also created more useable spaces near Baldwin's restaurant. Within the past year we purchased the Parrott building and parking lot that was for sale on the open market, in order to preserve the use of that parking lot for visitors downtown. I want to continue to explore all available opportunities to increase parking downtown.