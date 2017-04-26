Sykesville Council Candidate: Alan Grasley

Sykesville's election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2. Voting will take place at the Sykesville Town House, 7547 Main Street (next to the police station). Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters will choose from two candidates for mayor and from six candidates for three seats on the Town Council. The Times asked each of the eight candidates to answer a questionnaire, telling readers about their background and their top three priorities should they be elected. Their responses are presented unedited.

Candidate For: Sykesville Town Council

Past political experience: Town council of Sykesville, 2011-2015

Profession: PCB designer

Years Experience: 30-plus years

Current employment: Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab

How many years: 4 years

Education: A.A.S. Computer Graphics Technology – 1985; State University of New York (SUNY) @ Alfred

Community groups involved in: Knights of Columbus 7612, Boy Scouts pack 883, St. Joseph's Catholic Church

Campaign priorities

FISCALLY RESPONSIBLE, QUALITY SERVICES AND ECONOMICALLY VIBRANT: My previous work with the Council helped to maintain the tax rate, pay down the town debt and not take on anymore debt without cutting services. This was a time when the economy was weak and the state and county funds for municipalities were reduced. We didn't always agree but I got along with and enjoyed working with the members of the Council, the Townhouse staff and community.

BALANCING "OUR HOME" AND "YOUR PLACE": While I support keeping Main Street full of life and prosperity, I am concerned about the balance between Sykesville as "Our Home" and Sykesville as a "Visitors Place". I feel it's time to get some balance on the Council and for the Town again. Unlike some of the other candidates who have not lived in the Town very long, I have seen the Town at a low point, have worked toward a vision and seen it to fruition, pulling it out of debt and making Main Street vibrant. I want to be sure that "Our Home" continues to be just that - OUR HOME - fiscally responsible, quality services, safe community, and prosperous businesses.