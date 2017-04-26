Sykesville Mayoral Candidate: Dan Andersen

Sykesville's election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2. Voting will take place at the Sykesville Town House, 7547 Main Street (next to the police station). Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters will choose from two candidates for mayor and from six candidates for three seats on the Town Council. The Times asked each of the eight candidates to answer a questionnaire, telling readers about their background and their top three priorities should they be elected. Their responses are presented unedited.

Candidate For: Mayor of Sykesville

Past political experience: N/A

Profession: Gerontologist

Years Experience: 9 years

Current employment: IMPAQ International

How many years: 2 years

Education: Doctorate in Gerontology, Masters in Epidemiology, and Masters in Public Health

Community groups involved in: Sykesville Parks and Recreation Committee (Co-Chair), Sykesville Main Street Association (volunteer)

Campaign priorities

Service: As Mayor, I will work to ensure that Sykesville residents have the high-value government they deserve through smart spending, unsurpassed public safety, and an efficient public works operations. I will guarantee that the Sykesville government is engaged, responsive, and effective. To do that I'll make sure we have strong and effective management in the Town House, so that all of our dedicated public servants can serve Sykesville residents better. I will work closely and collegially with the Town Council members, who have all served with distinction and passion for Sykesville, to address the issues we face as a Town. As Mayor, I will provide multiple forums so the community has a clear voice through an open and transparent local government. Governing in a small town is a consensus process, and I will ensure that all voices are heard and respected. I will limit the closed sessions at the Mayor and Town Council meetings as much as possible, so that public business is discussed in public. I will also establish office hours so people can come and discuss issues and ideas with me personally, in cases where they'd prefer to not address the entire Mayor and Town Council meeting.

Community: As Mayor, I will continue to strengthen our community through family-friendly programs, a stronger partnership with Sykesville Main Street, better support for small businesses, and stewardship and enhancement of our natural resources. The success of Sykesville Main Street is due primarily to the vibrant community of small businesses and dedicated volunteers who have worked tirelessly to make downtown Sykesville a destination, and the Coolest Small Town in America. As Mayor I will give these stakeholders the support they deserve, so we can nurture their success moving forward. I will make sure that the Warfield Complex serves as a complement to Main Street rather than a competitor. During my academic career at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, I was responsible for securing grant funding to support my research. As Mayor I will aggressively pursue grant money so that our community advances without committing taxpayer dollars. As a Sykesville resident, I have already helped Sykesville submit grants for state funding of projects. As Mayor, I will create and oversee a systematic approach to identify community needs (for example, sidewalk additions and repairs) and secure the external dollars to fulfill these needs.

Safety: As Mayor, I will ensure that Sykesville continues to be a safe community for all. My background in public health uniquely qualifies me to tackle this issue. I will address three main concerns as part of the campaign for safety: walkability, traffic safety, and the opioid epidemic. I will work tirelessly to ensure that residents and families can walk safely in their communities, to Main Street, and to Sykesville Middle School. To achieve this, the Town Council and I will explore various mechanisms including: the addition of sidewalks (primarily through grant funding), working with Carroll County Public Schools to modify the school bus ridership rules, and improving the network of paths that connect our neighborhoods. I will work closely with the Sykesville Police Department to enforce the local speed limit. I will also work directly with the community to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding and distracted driving. I will directly address the opioid epidemic by working closely with law enforcement and public health professionals to create a community coalition to limit the effects of this scourge in Sykesville. We will focus on limiting both the supply and demand of opioids in our community.