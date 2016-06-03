Main Street's the place to be for Sykesville, aspiring 'coolest small town'

Downtown Sykesville was a lively place Friday evening as the town turned its Main Street into a block party.

It was the first Friday in June, meaning the town held its monthly First Friday, turning the city into a festival scene with live music, a beer garden, food and even a moonbounce. It was the first in the Block Party Concert Series for the town, and it kicked off with a twist — in addition to starting its summer First Fridays, the community was celebrating its nomination for the Coolest Small Town in America.

There are two days left to go in the contest hosted by Budget Travel, and Sykesville was in the lead with 45.3 percent of the vote, as of 8:30 p.m. Friday. Voting is still open until June 6 online at www.budgettravel.com/contest/vote-for-americas-coolest-small-town-2016,25/.

Sykesville is one of the coolest small towns in America because it has a strong sense of community, Sykesville police Chief Michael Spaulding said.

"I just think it's a cute town. It's quaint and comfortable," he said.

Families, neighbors and friends came out to the block party, chowing down on pizza, hot dogs and food at local businesses. People chatted with one another, kids played in the moonbounce and shoppers visited the businesses that line Main Street with coupons that offered various deals, while duo Ahmad and Ryan played live alternative rock music.

Local business owners Donna Larkin and Jane Linde, who co-own TriSport Junction, said they are part of First Friday, as well as other Sykesville events, to be a part of the community.

TriSport Junction is a newer store, having opened in July, Larkin said, and the business is part of the events in an effort to meet more people.

"We're so excited to be here," Linde said. "The community is awesome."

Dan Andersen, a Sykesville resident, brought his kids, who were keeping busy in the moonbounce while he took the opportunity to talk to some of his neighbors, he said.

He's been to other Sykesville events, including other First Fridays this year.

"Great band and everyone looks happy here," Andersen said.

In addition to the moonbounce, there was face-painting and cornhole for the kids. Merritt Athletic Club, which has a gym in Eldersburg, also came out to the block party to promote its summer camps. At its table, kids could spin a wheel and perform whatever exercise or task it called for in order to earn a lollipop or a bracelet.

Jaime Superczynski, a Sykesville resident, said she came because she heard about the event from friends and on Facebook, and thought it sounded cool.

"I just think it's a nice casual setting that you can bring your family to and have a nice evening," she said.

Emory Parker came to the First Friday to spend time with his parents and to enjoy "this nice, local atmosphere," he said.

While it was his first time at the event series, it probably wouldn't be his last, he said.

He called his parents "veterans" of the event, and his mother Therese said they come to support Sykesville. They have been active in voting for Sykesville in the coolest town competition.

Not all towns host different events like Sykesville, Therese said, and there's always something new for each event.

To Jason Dubbs, who came with family and friends, June's First Friday seemed to be bigger than the previous one, which is "cool to see," he said.

The events put on by the town have caused a noticeable change in the community over the past 10 years, he said.

"I think it's rejuvenated the town," Dubbs said.

Mary Buccarino, who is part of the Sykesville promotions committee that worked on First Fridays, said they are looking to make each year bigger and better.

Buccarino said Sykesville should win the coolest small town competition because, well, it is the coolest town.

"It's the people that make it cool," she said.

If you go:

There are three more First Fridays in the block concert series.

July 1: Oceanline

Aug. 5: Soulflower

Sept. 5: Bottom of the Fifth

