Carroll County Sheriff's Office holds first SWAT school

Come Friday, March 31, there will be four more members of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office's Crisis Response Team, all trained locally.

Four deputies completed three weeks of physical and mental training in the sheriff's office's first SWAT school. The school included several hours a day of physical training to make sure those in the class were able to handle SWAT duties and academic lessons that covered everything from tactics to case law, said team leader Sgt. Phil Lawrence.

"[It's a] very intensive, three-week SWAT course," Lawrence said. "Both physically demanding and academically demanding."

In addition to the classroom and physical portions of the training, held at the Carroll County Public Training Center in Westminster, the four students also had to go through scenarios to apply what they've learned, he said. On Tuesday, lessons included case law and stress management, in addition to a review of first aid and lessons from previous operations.

It's the first time the sheriff's office has run its own school; previous team members were trained in neighboring jurisdictions.

It took a couple years of planning, Sheriff Jim DeWees said. And safety is one of the top priorities of the school, Col. Larry Suther said.

Both DeWees and Suther have gone through SWAT training during their law enforcement careers, and the focus on safety comes from their own experiences. Suther was in a SWAT class in the late 1980s when an officer going through the training was accidentally shot. And in DeWees' training, an officer almost died from rhabdomyolysis, which is when the body rapidly breaks down damaged skeletal muscle and, if not caught, can lead to death.

Each deputy who went through Carroll County's training was closely monitored by a medical staff, and the primary instructor for the physical training also had to go through the exercises.

The school is supposed to be intense, DeWees said, noting that the physical training causes deputies to lose a lot of weight in three weeks because the body breaks down muscle in order to produce energy. The psychological stress is to prepare them to be able to handle incidents when there is a lot of screaming and other stimuli.

The training, both the physical and psychological, is to ready the new members for situations where the Crisis Response Team could get called in. Once the four deputies join the team, there will be additional training.

"We want to see if they're dedicated to the team," DeWees said.

Being on the CRT is a secondary duty. Those on the team also serve in patrol, investigations and administrative roles, Lawrence said.

At any given time, there are two CRT members on patrol, which means the team can be put into action more quickly if needed, he said.

Last year, there were 18 incidents when the team was called, Lawrence said.

Because the Crisis Response Team is a secondary part of the job, it means members could be coming off a 12-hour shift and then be called into a high-stress situation. The training is meant to prepare the members for those incidents, Lawrence said.

And not every deputy is able to join the team. The school started with eight deputies, but four left for personal or medical reasons.

One of the trainees who will graduate Friday is Deputy Dan Simmons, the quartermaster for the sheriff's office.

Simmons said he's always been interested in joining the CRT, in part because of his military experience as a Marine.

"It's been very physically challenging," Simmons said. "It's been very mentally challenging."

For Simmons, the most challenging part of the training has been the mental aspect — all the strategy and planning. But while there has been an "unbelievable amount of mental stress in addition to the physical stress," Simmons said he has no regrets.

The school Simmons is graduating from is a far cry from the training officers would have received in the early days of SWAT, Suther and DeWees said.

"We've seen such an evolution from SWAT work in the '80s and '90s," DeWees said.

The training is governed by the National Tactical Officers Association, the governing body of SWAT, Lawrence said.

The soon-to-be 15-member squad is responsible for any high-risk search and seizure warrants, barricades, suicidal subjects and other high-risk entries, he said. The deputies are trained to be more cautious in enacting search warrants and more patient with barricades, Suther said.

The sheriff's office is not trying to militarize the SWAT team, DeWees said.

And while they have no-knock warrants in their toolbelt, they use very few because there are safer ways to conduct a search and seizure warrant, Suther said. DeWees said they also will look at different angles to deliver a search warrant before calling in the Crisis Response Team.

"I guess our job is to handle these things as peacefully as possible," DeWees said.

heather.mongilio@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7898

twitter.com/hmongilio