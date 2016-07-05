Last defendants in Eldersburg robbery case sentenced after guilty pleas

A man and woman from Baltimore were sentenced Tuesday after they pleaded guilty for their involvement in a Eldersburg bank robbery last fall.

Judge Thomas Stansfield sentenced Everette Lamont Savage, 39, to 40 years, with 20 years suspended, after Savage entered a guilty plea for his role in the Oct. 15 robbery of the then-Susquehanna Bank.

Stansfield sentenced Katrina Shaneka Harris, 42, to 20 years with 10 years suspended after she entered a guilty plea for her role as the getaway driver in the robbery.

Savage and Harris were part of a four-person team that robbed the Susquehanna Bank in October. Their two other co-defendants were sentenced in June.

Savage was given five years each for four counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Each sentence will be served consecutively and without the possibility of parole. Stansfield also gave him 20 years each, fully suspended, for two counts of armed robbery and two counts of first-degree assault.

During the plea hearing, Savage told Stansfield that he wanted to apologize to the victims of the robbery and said his actions were fueled by drug addiction. He asked for drug treatment during his incarceration, but Chief Deputy State's Attorney Jason League told Stansfield that the state would not give Savage a better offer because of his long criminal history.

"The state believes this man is a threat to public safety," League said.

Savage's attorney Alex Cruickshank had not responded to a call for comment, as of 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Harris was given five years without the possibility of parole for one count of using a firearm in a felony crime and another five years without the possibility of parole for one count of using a firearm in a felony, which will be served consecutively.

She was also sentenced to 20 years, with 10 suspended, each for two counts of armed robbery, which will be served concurrently to the firearm charges. She was given credit for 264 days she had already served.

Consecutive sentences are served after one another, whereas concurrent sentences are served at the same time.

Harris told Stansfield she apologized for her actions and to the victims. She said her crime had been motivated by drug addiction and, although she had been clean for 15 years, she relapsed after losing her grandmother and being sexually assaulted.

Harris' attorney, Eric Offutt, told Stansfield that his client is a mother of three children and a caring person. After the hearing, he said that during one of his meetings with Harris, she offered him half of a Kit-Kat candy bar she had bought.

"This is a caring person. This is a person who has something to offer society," Offutt said during the hearing.

Harris drove Savage, Yimoe Siddha and Thomas Johnson to the former Susquehanna Bank at 6415 Ridge Road. Once they arrived, Harris parked the car and the three men entered the bank with guns.

Savage and Siddha jumped over the bank cabinets and demanded that tellers give them money while Johnson kept time. The three men managed to get more than $20,000 before fleeing in the silver Dodge Caravan driven by Harris.

In June, Siddha was sentenced to 25 years without the possibility of parole, and Johnson was sentenced 15 years without the possibility of parole.

State's Attorney Brian DeLeonardo, who prosecuted all four co-defendants with League, said the sentences reflect that people cannot come to Carroll County, commit a crime, and expect to get away with it or get off lightly.

"Obviously, in all of [the robbery cases], we took an aggressive prosecution stance," DeLeonardo said.

The hearings for the four Susquehanna Bank robbers resulted in a cumulative sentence of 70 years without parole, he said.

"That sends a message," DeLeonardo said.

