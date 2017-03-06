Summer!Kids@Carroll and Teen College registration opens

Registration for Summer!Kids@Carroll and Teen College at Carroll Community College is officially open.

The program runs from June 26 through Aug. 18, according to a news release from the college. Programs include technology, science, creativity, cooking, career camps, robots, video game design, woodworking and more.

There are a number of new camps this year, according to the release. For kids, ages 3 to 11, new camps include: Jingle in the Jungle; Math is Everywhere; Engineers' Design Squad; American Girl: Fashions; Art Blaster STEAM; Fantasy Gardens; Let's Go Camping; Sculpture Camp; Upcycle it! From Trash to Treasures; Dough Re Me; LEGO® Comics; Star Wars Animators; Virtual Reality; and Brick Building Math, according to the release.

New camps for kids and teens include: Myths, Legends and Me; Pokémon Academy; Superheroes & Villains; Extreme Weather; Meteorologist, Jr.; Oceanography; Big Brains Machine Shop; WeDo Robots: STEM; Industrial Arts: Construction Lab; and Woodshop: Fundamentals of Furniture, according to the release.

New teen camps, for kids ages 12 to 15, include Cooking Caribbean; Spanish Chef; Art Attack: Floating Sculptures; Drawing Star Wars; Gamers Apprentice; LEGO® Comics; Star Wars Animators; Virtual Reality; Musical Theatre; Advanced Jedi Training; History's Mysteries; Myth Mania; Dissection Computer Technology; Electronics: Design and Innovation Lab; Engineering Design Challenge; Industrial Arts: Model Making & Casting Lab; Science of Sports; and Trivia Challenge, according to the release.

For a complete listing of new and returning camps, go to carrollcc.edu/summerkids or call 410-386-8100 to have a schedule mailed to you.

