Westminster man pleads guilty to Pennsylvania Ave. sexual assault

A Westminster man pleaded guilty Monday to kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman last spring.

David John Stultz III, 49, of the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue, pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping and one count of first-degree sexual offense. As part of the plea agreement, the state entered the nine remaining charges, including a count of first-degree rape, as nolle prosequi, or abandoned by that state.

Sentencing will be deferred until Aug. 17, but Senior Assistant State's Attorney Stephen Roscher, who prosecuted the case with Senior Assistant State's Attorney Ashley Pamer, said the state will be asking for a life sentence for the count of first-degree sexual offense.

The count of kidnapping carries a maximum sentencing of 30 years, which would be merged into the possible life sentence, Roscher said.

Presiding Judge Thomas Stansfield ordered Stultz to be held at Carroll County Detention Center without bail until his sentencing.

The assault occurred about two months after Stultz had been released from prison for a previous rape conviction.

On May 5, the 18-year-old woman was walking with a group of McDaniel students heading to a restaurant-bar in downtown Westminster when the woman and a male friend walked ahead of the group, according to the statement of facts read by Roscher.

As they were walking on Winters Alley, Stultz came up behind the man and told him to get down because he had a gun. The man dropped to the ground, and Stultz came up behind the woman and forced her to come with him. The man ran back to the group of students, and they chased after Stultz and called 911. The students fell back because they believed Stultz had a gun, Roscher said.

While the students were attempting to chase Stultz, he was taking the woman across backyards until they made it to a backyard in the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue, where he forced the woman to strip, Roscher said.

Westminster police officers responded to the area and set up a perimeter. As they canvassed, they heard the woman scream for help, and they found Stultz on top of the woman and arrested him, Roscher said.

The woman was taken to the hospital, and it was determined that she was forced to perform a sexual act on Stultz, Roscher said.

Stultz, a registered sex offender, was on probation from rape conviction in Baltimore County when he kidnapped the woman. He had completed most of his 20-year prison sentence for that conviction when he was released March 4, 2016, from the Western Correctional Facility in Cumberland, but was on probation for the remainder of that sentence until Sept. 2, 2017.

A spokesman for the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services previously told the Times Stultz was released from prison months early because he accumulated credits for good behavior.

Editor's note: The Times does not identify victims of sexual assault.

