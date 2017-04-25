Strouse manufacturing expanding in Westminster

A Westminster manufacturer announced plans Tuesday to break ground on a new facility in the county later this spring.

Strouse, which makes die-cut adhesive products used in the medical, automotive, electronics, military and appliance industries and engineers "adhesive tape solutions," will construct the new 60,000-square foot facility in the Westminster Technology Park off Md. 97. The company is currently stationed on the opposite side of Md. 97 at the Airport Business Park.

The new facility will be expandable to 80,000 square feet and is tentatively scheduled to be completed during the first quarter of 2018, according to a news release from the company and the Carroll County Department of Economic Development.

"The construction of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is a significant milestone and opportunity for Strouse," said Sue Chambers, the company's president and chief executive officer, in a prepared statement. "Our employees are a talented team of professionals, engineering and manufacturing complex adhesive components for global companies like 3M, Ford, and Medtronics.

"Our team's drive for innovation has propelled our growth, enabling us to hire additional staff, invest in their development, and purchase leading edge equipment and technology to better serve our customers."

Keeping "resident industries" in Carroll when considering expansion options is a top priority for the county, Jack Lyburn, the director of economic development for the county, said in a prepared statement.

"Strouse truly is a 'homegrown' business, establishing Carroll County roots in 1986. This made it even more important to ensure the company remained here," Lyburn said in the statement. "Strouse's decision to expand and create new employment opportunities in Carroll County is a testament to our supportive business environment. I am grateful for their contributions to our local community."

In December, Strouse was named by the Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland as a 2016 Champion of Maryland Manufacturing for Accelerating Product or Process Innovation.

In a new release, RMI stated it recognizes champions in manufacturing that create a positive image across seven categories: accelerating product or process innovation, increasing growth through visionary leadership, contributing to communities, creating products that improve our lives, creating a positive culture of change management, attracting and engaging STEM students to manufacturing, and employing an inclusive workforce.