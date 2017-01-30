Hampstead man charged with repeated protective order violations

A Hampstead man was arrested Friday after he was charged for the fourth time within a month with violating a protective order.

Leslie Ernest Stephenson, 50, of the 3800 block of Dakota Road, was charged with 11 counts of violating a protective order and one count of harassment; a course of conduct. He was held on $3,000 bond, which he posted Friday and was released, according to electronic court records.

Stephenson also had three prior summons since Dec. 28, all for violating the protective order, according to electronic court records.

Stephenson allegedly continued to text a woman who had filed a protective order against him. As part of the protective order, Stephenson was not to contact the woman unless it was for a specific reason, according to the statements of charges from the four cases.

At one point, he came onto the woman's property, another violation of the protective order, according to the statements.

Stephenson is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22, March 22 and April 5 for his different cases.

