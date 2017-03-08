St. Patrick's brunch to be held Sunday in New Windsor

The Brethren Service Center in New Windsor will be hosting a special St. Patrick's-themed brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12 at the Zigler Hospitality Center, 500 Main St. (Md. 31).

The menu will include scrambled eggs, home fries, corned beef hash, bacon, sausage gravy, biscuits, pancakes, French toast, fresh fruit, homemade sticky buns, coffee cake, cookies, juice and hot beverages. There will also be a soup and salad bar.

The cost is $13.50 for ages 10 and older, $6.75 for ages 5 to 9, and free for ages 4 and younger. For more information or to make a reservation, call 410-635-8700.