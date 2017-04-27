Dismissed: Tenants lose, landlords win in Baltimore’s rent court
Public invited to free Spring Break in Sykesville event

Michel Elben
Carroll County Times

The public is invited to a free Spring Break in Sykesville event at Millard Cooper Park on Sunday, April 30. The event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m.

According to a Friendship Baptist Church press release, the event will feature free food, live bluegrass music, a classic car show, pony rides, a petting zoo and more.

The event "provides the people who live in the area an opportunity to come together for a great afternoon of fun, to connect with people in the community, and to make new friends," said associate pastor Mark Klimovitz in a prepared statement.

"It's also an opportunity for the members of Friendship Baptist Church to demonstrate the love of Jesus Christ, in a tangible way, to the people who make this community such a wonderful area to work, live, and raise a family."

For more information, contact Claudia Tapscott at 301-325-7001.

