Easter egg hunt at Westminster church makes sure to include special-needs kids

The lawn of the Church of the Ascension in Westminster was filled with kids hunting for brightly colored plastic eggs Saturday afternoon.

To those driving by, the Easter egg hunt would have looked like the many around the county during this time of the year. But this one had special features usually not found at events like this.

In one section, all the eggs played music. In another part, the eggs were on a table for kids to find. And spread across the lawn were several eggs hidden for people to find. The Easter egg hunt was for people with special needs, so the eggs that played music were intended to be found by visually impaired children. The eggs on the table were at eye level for people in wheelchairs.

It was the first year that the church put on an Easter egg hunt for those with special needs, said church member Wendy Messersmith, who organized the event. Her son, Christopher Nusbaum, is visually impaired.

"There's just never anything for [special-needs] kids. So I thought instead of one disability, let's do them all," Messersmith said.

Growing up, there weren't always Easter egg hunts that Nusbaum could attend, and even when they had eggs that made noises for visually impaired children, Nusbaum said he felt like he was overrun by kids without impaired sight.

There were about 300 eggs hidden around the church's lawn, Messersmith said. There was also a section for siblings without special needs.

Gabriela Burns and her husband brought their daughter, Maria, 12, to the hunt. They were invited to participate and decided it would be a fun activity for Maria, Burns said.

"I think it's wonderful that this church, or any church, does something for kids to have fun," Burns said.

Maria said she was looking forward to finding golden and pink eggs. She likes Easter egg hunts " because they are fun," she said.

Michelle and Michael Albrecht, of Finksburg, brought Nadiya, 7, and Jiamin, 10, who are both visually impaired.

"We knew they would have sound eggs, and that's important for the kids," Michael Albrecht said.

Nadiya found 15 eggs, while Jiamin found 20, which was his goal. Both said the eggs were easy to find.

"There was music instead of beeping," Nadiya said.

Both Nadiya and Jiamin said their favorite part of the event was finding the eggs.

Easter egg hunts like the one held at the church "allows them to be successful," Michelle Albrecht said, "without having to rely on someone," Michael Albrecht added.

Kelly Snyder, of Westminster, brought her daughter Riley, 15, because Riley loves Easter egg hunts, she said.

Riley found about 20 eggs, and like Nadiya and Jiamin, her favorite part was the hunt.

Snyder said it was nice that the church put on the event and opened its doors to the community.

"It's great to get everyone out and pull people together to celebrate the holiday," Snyder said.

After the hunt was over and the eggs had been collected and candy fished out, Messersmith said she thought it went well. She said they hope to do a hunt again next year, and invited other churches to join in.

heather.mongilio@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7898

twitter.com/hmongilio