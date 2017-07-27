News Maryland Carroll County

Sykesville Middle student attends summer space camp

Jacob deNobel
Contact ReporterCarroll County Times

Andrew Wilcox, of Sykesville, graduated from Space Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center's Official Visitor Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Andrew, an incoming eighth-grader at Sykesville Middle School, participated in the weeklong educational program, where he flew a simulated space mission to Mars, participated in experiments, and simulated a spacewalk and extra-vehicular activity.

During the camp, he slept in quarters designed to resemble the International Space Station.

