Traffic will be impacted on Snowdens Creek Road in Eldersburg starting Monday, July 31 and running Monday through Friday for three weeks.

The Carroll County Bureau of Utilities will be working on a sewer rehabilitation project on the road, replacing sewer pipes and reconditioning manholes. Access to traffic will be very limited before 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. on those days. For more information, call 410-386-2164.

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

Twitter.com/Jacob_deNobel