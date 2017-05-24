Carroll County Farm Museum to host Smithsonian's traveling exhibit "The Way We Worked"

The Carroll County Farm Museum will host the Smithsonian's traveling exhibit "The Way We Worked" from Friday, May 26, through Friday, July 14. The exhibit will be housed in the Landon C. Burns Room.

The exhibit explores how work became a central element in American culture. It is offered in conjunction with two other exhibits on Carroll County canneries and Carroll County's wormseed industry.

Admission to the grounds is $10 families, $5 adults and $4 seniors. For more information, contact 410-386-3880.

