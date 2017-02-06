Westminster man arrested in relation to gun shots, stolen firearm

A Westminster man is being held without bail in relation to theft and handgun charges.

Jacob Tyler Smith, 18, of the 2800 block of Old Manchester Road, was charged with theft of less than $1,000, possession of a firearm as a minor, handgun on person, handgun in vehicle and reckless endangerment, according to online court records. Smith is currently being held without bond, after a bail review hearing Monday, and has a trial date set for April 4, according to electronic court records.

At about 6:48 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, a person called the Manchester Police Department for a gunshot fired in the area of 3200 Chestnut St. in Manchester, according to charging documents. When police arrived, they found a brass shell casing on the street.

The man who reported the incident said he was home in his kitchen cooking and when he went to take his trash outside and noticed a black sedan parked across the street in front of his home. The man told police he heard one gunshot, which he believed came from a pistol, according to the documents.

The man said he looked up, and saw two men he identified as "Hubba" and Joshua David Brown. He asked what was going on, and Hubba said "Jake" shot the gun and was just "clowning around," according to charging documents.

"Hubba" and Brown got into the black vehicle and it drove off, traveling west on Chestnut Street to Grafton Street before continuing in an unknown direction.

An officer searching the ground found the brass shell located where someone from the passenger side of a vehicle would have fired a shot, according to the documents.

Officers conducted interviews, and located Brown, who was brought to the station for an interview where he said that Smith discharged the firearm to scare the man who reported the incident, according to the documents.

Police kept surveillance on Smith's home on Old Manchester Road during this time, and according to the documents, observed numerous people approaching the home, staying for "30 seconds or so" and leaving with backpacks, something officers believed was the distribution of drugs, according to charging documents.

At about 11:45 p.m., Smith was arrested in the 3400 block of Millie Way after he was transported in a Subaru belonging to one of Smith's friends, according to the documents. The vehicle's owner, who was not involved in the Feb. 2 incident, gave police permission to search his vehicle, according to the statement.

Police found $12,000 in U.S. currency, bullets, scales and a small amount of marijuana, which the vehicle's owner told police belonged to Smith. The bullet casings were similar to the ones found at the scene of the incident, police said.

Smith gave a statement and told police he was in the front passenger seat of his brother's car on Feb. 2 when he saw Brown and "Dre" walking up Chestnut Street from the basketball court, and that he leaned out of the window and fired one shot toward the cemetery a few hundred yards away, according to the documents.

Brown approached the vehicle and began yelling at Smith before getting into the back seat of the car and they drove to Smith's residence, according to charging documents. While driving, Smith put the gun in the passenger door panel, and once they arrived, he put the gun in his waistband and hid the gun in the front of the residence under a pile of rocks to the left of the doorway, according to the documents.

Police found and seized the gun during a search, and after checking, learned the weapon was stolen and wanted by the Manchester Police Department. Police also found vacuum seal bags with traces of what was believed to be marijuana, a small digital scale and small Ziplock baggies, according to the charging documents.

Smith, during a later interview, told police the money in the Subaru was his and he was going to Oregon with his girlfriend, according to the documents.

