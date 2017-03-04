Zurawik: Trump's war on press no match for Obama's
News Maryland Carroll County

Two arrested in traffic stop that revealed suspected drugs, skimming device

Jacob deNobel
Contact ReporterCarroll County Times
Two arrested in traffic stop that revealed suspected skimming device

Two people were arrested in Mount Airy after a traffic stop revealed the possession of a suspected skimming device, police say.

At about 4:50 a.m. Saturday, March 4, a vehicle was pulled over on Interstate 70 near Exit 60 in Mount Airy. Inside, officers discovered a small baggie with what was suspected to be cocaine residue, a suspected skimming device and two baggies of suspected marijuana.

The driver, Benone Lapadat, 39, and Patricia Velcu, 26, were arrested and each charged with possession of a controlled, dangerous substance, not marijuana; possession of paraphernalia; and possession of a skimming device. Lapadat was also charged with fraud to prevent prosecution.

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

Twitter.com/Jacob_deNobel

Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
34°