Two arrested in traffic stop that revealed suspected drugs, skimming device

Two people were arrested in Mount Airy after a traffic stop revealed the possession of a suspected skimming device, police say.

At about 4:50 a.m. Saturday, March 4, a vehicle was pulled over on Interstate 70 near Exit 60 in Mount Airy. Inside, officers discovered a small baggie with what was suspected to be cocaine residue, a suspected skimming device and two baggies of suspected marijuana.

The driver, Benone Lapadat, 39, and Patricia Velcu, 26, were arrested and each charged with possession of a controlled, dangerous substance, not marijuana; possession of paraphernalia; and possession of a skimming device. Lapadat was also charged with fraud to prevent prosecution.

