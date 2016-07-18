Carroll Career and Tech students take top marks in SkillsUSA competition

It was a typical banner year for Carroll County Career and Technology Center students in the SkillsUSA Championship, except this year, one of them came home a national champion.

Brittany Whitestone was one of the 15 students from the Tech Center who went to Louisville, Kentucky, this past June to participate in the 52nd annual National Leadership and Skills Conference.

Whitestone took first in the WMH Graphics Communications portion of the competition.

"We had students do very well out there at the competition," Tech Center Principal Bill Eckles said. "But, to get first place in the nation doesn't happen very often."

The competition brings together programs similar to what is offered at the Tech Center from all over the country, Eckles said. Thousands participated in the many different sections of competition.

"There are [about] 100 different competitions that the kids might be involved in," Eckles said, adding that 89 students from the Tech Center went to the state championship.

Whitestone's category deals with design and preparation for printing, Eckles said. "They give you the parameters and you have to create a design for printing," he added.

For Whitestone, the event was a life-changing experience. The whole thing puts students in a real-world setting. Plus, she said, it gives them the ability to network and learn about the industry.

"I got to learn so much about printing," Whitestone added. "It helped me grow as a person."

A graduate of Winters Mill High School, Whitestone is now in Florida attending the Art Institute of Tampa. She hopes to work in a print shop once she graduates.

Whitestone isn't the only one who earned high honors.

Amanda Koogle, of Manchester Valley High School, Dan Oehlsen, of North Carroll High School, and Madison Pool, of Westminster High School, took third place in the Promotional Bulletin Board competition.

Rachel Engle, of Winters Mill High School, took sixth in Advertising Design; Madison Hudgins, of Manchester Valley High School took seventh in Cosmetology; and Josh Miller, of Francis Scott Key, took 10th in Architectural Drafting.

For the past few years, Eckles said, the Tech Center has had a lot of students make it to the top competitions.

Still, in a year Carroll students made their usual strong showing at SkillsUSA, Whitestone's achievement stood out.

Whitestone called her top placement amazing, adding that it was something she was not expecting and it's something she'll never forget.

Eckles said all the participants will benefit from their experience.

"These are students that are learning things that are really done out in [the] industry," Eckles said. "It's a big deal for these students as they look toward next steps in their future."

