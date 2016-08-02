Officers, deputies help kids pick out school supplies

Shannon Deaton's three children had personal shopping assistants as they picked up schools supplies Monday, July 25. Each child was assisted by a Westminster police officer or Carroll County Sheriff's deputy as part of the agencies' Shop with a Cop back-to-school event.

The Westminster Police Department and the Sheriff's Office held the back-to-school shopping event at Dutterer Park and West Middle School, both in Westminster. There was a large water slide set up in the park, and children could go shopping for supplies and eat lunch at the school.

Parents or guardians brought their kids to the school's gym where they connected with an officer who helped them pick out binders, folders, pencils and other items on the school supply list. Supplies were donated by local businesses, including Koons Toyota and Buchanan Kia, and the two departments.

Shop with a cop KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times Tom Kowalczyk and Jeffrey Spaulding with the Westminster City Police department, help three-year-old Ayden Hoffman at Shop with a Cop at West Middle School in Westminster on Monday July 25, 2016. Tom Kowalczyk and Jeffrey Spaulding with the Westminster City Police department, help three-year-old Ayden Hoffman at Shop with a Cop at West Middle School in Westminster on Monday July 25, 2016. (KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

There were 150 kids signed up to come get supplies, but there were enough donated items to help out 200 kids, Westminster Police Chief Jeff Spaulding said.

The police department has done the event for about eight years, and the idea came from the officers. Westminster police officers at the event had volunteered to come, Spaulding said.

"They are here because they want to support the cause," he said.

This was one of the largest turnouts in years, said Sgt. Rad Darby who helped organize the event on Westminster's side. Last year, they had about half the amount of kids, with 78, he said.

Shop with a cop KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times Three-year-old Ayden Hoffman Shops with a Cop at West Middle School in Westminster on Monday July 25, 2016. Three-year-old Ayden Hoffman Shops with a Cop at West Middle School in Westminster on Monday July 25, 2016. (KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

The Shepherd's Staff, an organization that helps those in need, helped find the 150 kids to come to the event. They advertised the event as first-come, first-served, Executive Director Brenda Meadows said.

The kids come from a variety of backgrounds, including homeless families to families who have two working parents and need a little help making ends meet, Meadows said.

"To see the officers and the kids shop together is incredible," she said.

The event is a way to help the community and build a strong relationship between children and law enforcement officers, Darby said.

"We're here to help whether it is stopping crime and catching the bad guys but also helping the community," he said.

It was the first year the Sheriff's Office partnered with Westminster Police Department, Spaulding said. Sheriff Jim DeWees said he and Spaulding talked about partnering for the event.

"We figured we'd be able to help more kids if we partnered up," DeWees said.

As with Spaulding's officers, deputies at the event volunteered to come help distribute supplies and work with the kids, he said.

"They're fathers and mothers and they know how difficult it is to get school supplies together," he said.

Both Spaulding and DeWees said Shop with a Cop allows kids to meet officers when they are young. It allows them to build a relationship before they see the officer or deputy as someone enforcing the law, DeWees said.

"We want to make sure kids understand that the officers are friendly, the deputies are friendly," DeWees said.

The relationship that the officers and deputies establish with the kids is one of the best parts of holding the event, Spaulding said.

"That's the real benefit here. Letting them know they don't have to be afraid of us," he said.

The interaction with the police was one of the reasons Deaton, of Sykesville, came out with her kids. She heard about the event from Shepherd's Staff, which has been helping out the family. She came with her three school-aged children and one child who hadn't started school yet.

"My little guy looks up to the police. He talks about them a lot," Deaton said.

She said it was nice that each of her kids had an officer or deputy to help them pick out supplies and called the event "great." The snowballs, water slide, lunch and officer presence made it "more of an event than a charity thing," she said.