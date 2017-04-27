Carroll County Sheriff's Office to get new deputies Friday

Come Friday there will be two more deputies at the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and, for Sheriff Jim DeWees, it could not have come sooner.

"We don't just need police officers," DeWees said, "we need quality deputies on the roads."

And the two graduating Friday, Nicholas Gange and Andrew Gibbons, will be good deputies, he said.

"They both did extremely well at the police academy," DeWees said.

Gange and Gibbons are two of the six recruits initially sent to the police academy from the sheriff's office. The other four left the academy due to reasons such as injuries or realizing a career in law enforcement was not what they wanted, DeWees said.

DeWees said the two will do well as deputies.

"I think they're going to do exceptionally well. They've gone through an awful lot to get to this point," he said.

Gange said in an email becoming a part of law enforcement is something he's wanted since he was little.

"I remember watching the show 'Cops' and thinking, 'Wow, I want to do this when I grow up.' When I turned 18, I decided to go on a ride-along. Not even 5 minutes into the ride-along, I was hooked on this career and knew this was what I wanted to do," he said via email.

"It's a job like no other. A job where no two days are ever the same. From there on, I waited very anxiously until I turned 20 years old to apply for a law enforcement position."

Gange is a Carroll County native, and he said he wanted to join the sheriff's office as a way to give back to his community.

"I am looking forward to getting out on the street and interacting with the community. I will do everything in my power to make Carroll County the safest place it can be," Gange said.

Like Gange, Gibbons also grew up in Carroll County, and he said he wanted to serve his community.

Gibbons previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps, he said, and he said that influenced his career direction.

"I went into law enforcement because after going on ride-alongs with my father, who works for Baltimore County police, I enjoyed it and after my time in the Marine Corps, I knew I wanted to go into law enforcement," Gibbons said in the email.

