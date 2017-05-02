Carroll County Sheriff's Office announces 2016 awards

Deputy Brian Colussy was named the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Deputy of the Year at an awards ceremony Monday night.

Colussy won Deputy of the Year Award and the first Commitment to Community Award for his work with Union Bridge.

The new Commitment to Community Award is given to someone for their "outstanding service" to a community, whether it is through their actions, time or dedication. The recipient donates their time to help guide and support the community through initiatives and projects, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Colussy helped implement programs in Union Bridge, including an alert system for businesses, which was created to better communication in the town. He also worked on the town's annual drug expo, according to the release.

"Master Deputy Colussy is a well-respected deputy who is known for going above and beyond in his service to the community," according to the release.

Christine Garvin, who works as a crime analyst, was named as the law enforcement civilian of the year. She provides regular intelligence memos and also assists the Major Crimes Unit.

"Her analysis of criminal activity has provided essential information to investigators, which has led to the connection of several cases that may otherwise have been thought to be unrelated," according to the release.

Correctional Deputy Nicholas Clark was named as the correctional deputy of the year. Clark is in the classification unit, which falls under the Security Services Bureau. He was awarded due to his willingness to take on extra work as well as providing direction to other correctional deputies, according to the release.

"He is respectful to both his fellow workers as well as the inmates. Correctional Deputy Clark has been recognized by his supervisors for his outstanding dedication and commitment," according to the release.

Dana Oehlsen was named the correctional civilian of the year. Oehlsen is a records unit technician and was described by her co-workers as an asset to the correctional division, according to the release.

"Her work is a critical part of the entire operation, and maintaining accurate records is a necessity that cannot be overlooked," according to the release.

Deputies were also recognized for their work in saving a woman and infant during a hostage incident where a man held a woman at knife-point because he wanted deputies to shoot him. Sgt. Phill Lawrence was awarded the Medal of Valor, and Cpl. Mike Fitzgerald, Deputy Doug Kriete and Deputy Greg Piper were awarded Sheriff's Stars.

In a text, Sheriff Jim DeWees said he was proud of his deputies and civilian employees.

"Tonight's recipients truly understand what it means to serve and be committed to their community," DeWees said in a text.

Award recipients

•Deputy of the Year: Deputy Brian Colussy

•Correctional Deputy of the Year: Correctional Deputy Nicholas Clark

•Law Enforcement Civilian of the Year: Christine Garvin

•Correctional Civilian of the Year: Dana Oehlsen

•Commitment to Community Award: Colussy

•Purple Heart: Deputy Brett Etzler

•Medal of Valor: Sgt. Phill Lawrence

•Sheriff's Lifesaving Award: Deputy William Budd

•Sheriff's Star: Colussy, Lt. Mark Devilbiss, Deputy Gregory Bonn, Deputy Carson Fogarty, Detective Cory Vandegrift, Cpl. Mike Fitzgerald, Deputy Douglas Kriete and Deputy Greg Piper

•Sheriff's Commendations: Bonn, Detective Jason Ehrhart, Detective Richard Harbaugh and Deputy Daren Metzler

•Catherine's Cause Award: Deputy Tom Vanik

•Maryland Highway Safety Office DUI Award: Kriete and Vanik

•Project Safe Childhood Award: Cpl. Chris McMillen

•Unit Citation Awards: Correctional Food Services Unit, Maryland State Apprehension Team, Major Crimes Unit, Pre-Trial Services Unit

•Certificate of Recognition: Correctional Cpl. Amanda Blizzard; Correctional Deputy Jack Medeiros, ROPE Unit

