Shepherd's Staff yard sale set for Saturday

The Shepherd's Staff will host a yard sale on Saturday, May 27, with proceeds going to support the Blessings Closet program.

The yard sale will run 8 a.m. to noon at The Shepherd's Staff parking lot, 30 Carroll St., Westminster. Books, art, jewelry and other household items will be on offer.

The Blessings Closet program, which the yard sale supports, helps families who cannot afford basic household items.

The Shepherd's Staff is also accepting item donations for the yard sale, but will not accept large furniture, mattresses or electronics.

For more information, or to donate, call 410-857-5944.

