Westminster man charged with assault

A Westminster man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a woman in a parking lot in the 400 block of Poole Road, Westminster.

According to charging documents, police responded to a report of an assault in progress to Poole Road at about 6:15 p.m. There, police said, they saw Adam D. Shaffer, of the 400 block of Poole Road, yelling at a woman who had injuries on her shoulder, left elbow and cheek.

Poole was charged with second-degree assault and released on his own recognizance.

