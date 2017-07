Traffic near the 4500 block of North Woods Trail will continue to be limited due to sewer repairs, according to a Carroll County Bureau of Utilities news release.

Progress on the repair is taking longer than expected, according to the release, and will likely continue through Friday, July 14. Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., traffic will be limited to one lane in the area due to the repairs.

For more information, contact the Bureau of Utilities at 410-386-2164.